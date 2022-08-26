×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: natural gas | prices | europe | economy | euro | russia | nord stream

Europe's Natural Gas Prices Climb 10 Times as Russia Cuts Supply

pipes stand at nord stream 2
Pipes stand at the receiving station of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline near Lubmin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 26 August 2022 08:04 AM EDT

Natural gas prices in Europe are now more than 10 times their average for this time of year — sparking the destabilization of economies and undermining the euro, Bloomberg is reporting.

Much of it is due to Russia curbing its shipments in retaliation against sanctions imposed for its war on Ukraine.

Meanwhile lower flows from Norway are anticipated into September as a result of maintenance.

In the U.S., a natural gas plant, damaged by an explosion earlier this year, is not expected to restart until October.

The European Union had been depending on natural gas shipments from the U.S. and Norway to make up for Russia's curtailment.

A number of industries — ranging from aluminum to fertilizers — have been hurt by the soaring costs, Bloomberg noted.

Adding to woes, Russia's Gazprom PJSC will stop flows on the Nord Stream gas pipeline for three days starting on Wednesday to perform maintenance. Some European officials fear the flows may not start up again.

"Europe simply doesn't have access to enough alternative supplies to easily compensate for those Russian gas losses," Samantha Dart, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s head of natural gas research, told Bloomberg.

Salomon Fiedler, an economist at Berenberg Bank, told CNN that the sharp increase in natural gas prices makes him confident that Europe is already entering a recession.

"With the recent surge in energy prices — wholesale gas prices in particular — we will probably see quite a bit more inflation for the remainder of this year," he said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Natural gas prices in Europe are now more than 10 times their average for this time of year - sparking the destabilization of economies and undermining the euro, Bloomberg is reporting.
natural gas, prices, europe, economy, euro, russia, nord stream, gas pipeline
245
2022-04-26
Friday, 26 August 2022 08:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved