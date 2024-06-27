NATO to Offer Ukraine 'Bridge' to Membership

NATO plans to offer Ukraine a new headquarters to manage its military assistance as a sign the alliance is committed long-term to the country's security, The New York Times reported.

The offer is meant to symbolize a "bridge" to Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO, the Times added Thursday.

NATO will extend the offer at its upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington next month, officials told the outlet.

The offer likely will disappoint Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has sought membership in the alliance.

Ukrainska Pravda reported Thursday that an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is unlikely this year, and the U.S. and Germany are opposed to calling Ukraine's path to NATO membership "irreversible."

Offering Ukraine membership now could make NATO an active participant in an ongoing war, which began when Russia invaded in February 2022.

Also, President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have said that Ukraine must adopt reforms to reduce corruption and improve its rule of law.

NATO's plan is designed to proceed even if former President Donald Trump defeats Biden in the November election.

It was reported earlier this week that two key advisers to Trump have presented the former president with a plan to end Russia's war that involves telling Ukraine it will only get more U.S. weapons if it enters into peace talks.

The Times reported that NATO will announce that it has agreed to set up a mission in Germany to coordinate aid of all kinds to Ukraine over the longer term, officials said.

The alliance's intention is to show Ukraine and Russia that it is committed to Zelenskyy's country.

Up until now, Ukrainian aid has been given mostly on a country-by-country basis. A single command to direct aid is aimed at streamlining the flow of weapons, officials said.

The NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) will work to ease the flow of weapons sent to Ukraine.

The NATO summit will run from July 9 to 11.

At last year's annual summit, Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear path for his country to join NATO.

"The results of the summit are good, but if there were an invitation, that would be ideal," Zelenskyy said, through a translator. He added that joining NATO would be "a serious motivating factor for Ukrainian society" as it resists Russia.

Zelenskyy, who will be attending a European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday, said he would sign three security agreements, including one with the 27-member bloc.

Reuters contributed to this story.