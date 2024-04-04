×
Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade Sued by Ex-wife

By    |   Thursday, 04 April 2024 10:59 AM EDT

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who stepped away from the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, is facing legal claims from his ex-wife, who says he's refused to pay child support for their two adult children or to help pay for medical procedures she said she urgently needs.

Jocelyn Wade, in a new divorce filing, said her ex-husband's refusal to hand over the payments, as agreed to in their divorce settlement, has left her family without money for rent or her medical issues, reported The New York Post.

"Defendant urgently requires medical procedures, namely an endoscopy, colonoscopy, and ultrasound, due to severe physical symptoms she has been enduring," a new filing in the Superior Court of Cobb County, Georgia. "These symptoms have significantly impacted her ability to consume most foods, leading to a substantial weight loss."

The accusations come just weeks after Wade resigned as the lead prosecutor in the Georgia case against Trump, whose co-defendants accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of having an affair with him before hiring him as a team member, and of their misuse of state and federal funds.

Wade stepped down after when Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled in March that Willis and her office could only remain on the Trump case if Wade would agree to leave as special prosecutor.

The Wades reached a divorce settlement in January after being married for 26 years. Nathan Wade denied that he and Willis became involved romantically until he was brought into the Trump case.

Wade's ex-wife said that by not making his payments, he has refused to stick to an out-of-court agreement they reached to keep him from testifying in court about Willis.

She claims that she spent what money she had set aside for her medical procedures after her ex-husband cut their children off and told them to "get the money from your mother," according to her filing.

As a result of the "sudden cessation of support," Jocelyn Wade said in the documentation, her income has dropped to below $1,000 a month. She added that her poor health has made it impossible for her to work.

Wade has also stepped back from a promise to send money to his son, who is reportedly pursuing a career playing soccer in Europe, and had refused to continue funding his daughter, a medical student, as she prepares to take her MCAT exam, his ex-wife said in her filing.

"Demonstrating Defendant's unwavering commitment to her children's education and future, she promptly covered her daughter's rent payment and has continued to do so every month thereafter with the money she receives in spousal support awarded her under the Temporary Order and Agreement," her filing states.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


