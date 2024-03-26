Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Typical for DA Willis to Deny Wrongdoing

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Tuesday she's not surprised Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues to deny any wrongdoing regarding her secret romantic relationship with Nathan Wade.

Willis hired Wade to be the lead prosecutor in her 2020 Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants before their relationship was uncovered, including allegations that Wade spent lavishly on vacation trips he took with Willis. Wade resigned from the case on March 15 after a ruling by Judge Scott McAfee.

"I'm not embarrassed by anything I've done," Willis told CNN on Saturday. "I guess my greatest crime is I had a relationship with a man, but that's not something I find embarrassing in any way. And I know that I have not done anything that's illegal."

Bondi told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that's a typical response from a Democrat who was caught doing something wrong.

"Her only crime was hiring her boyfriend to prosecute and go after Donald Trump, paying him three, four more than the other attorneys were making and going on vacation with him, allegedly using that money that he was getting paid," Bondi said. "So that's no crime on her part? Yeah, they just always double down. She is out of office, too."

Willis is up for reelection this year. Meanwhile, Trump and co-defendant Mike Roman are appealing McAfee's ruling that either Willis or Wade must leave the case.

