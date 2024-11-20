Pollster Nate Silver Calls on Biden to Resign

Pollster Nate Silver called for President Joe Biden to resign on Wednesday and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to finish out the last two months of his presidency.

"Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now? It's a very difficult job. It's a dangerous world. Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months," Silver wrote on X.

Silver was responding to a Washington Post article that described Biden's lack of interactions with press during the G-20 summit in Brazil. The Post noted that Biden was placed far away from reporters on television screens.

Most press questions were ignored despite "repeated efforts to engage him." One journalist was forced to write "messages on a large pad of paper" as another means of getting the president to engage. The article also noted that Biden "rarely spoke in public."

Silver, known for his FiveThirtyEight polling analysis, correctly predicted President-elect Donald Trump's victory this month, writing in the New York Times in October: "My gut says Donald Trump. And my guess is that it is true for many anxious Democrats."