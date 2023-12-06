Republican Candidate to Replace Santos Enrolled as Democrat

One of the top contenders to replace former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been enrolled as a Democrat since 2012 despite currently holding office as a Republican, Politico reported.

Mazi Melesa Pilip, an Ethiopian Jewish refugee who served in the Israeli Defense Forces, is one of the GOP's top choices to take the seat, according to Jewish Insider. She was elected to the Nassau County Legislature twice, in 2021 and 2023, while running as a Republican.

Politico recently discovered public records that show Pilip has been enrolled as a Democrat for the past 10 years and confirmed it with the Nassau County Board of Elections.

Politico noted that as a legislator, Pilip has promoted several issues popular among Republicans, such as lower property taxes and increased support for law enforcement. She's also well-known in her community for her support for Israel, having served in the IDF as a paratrooper.

Pilip and Nassau County GOP Chair Joe Cairo did not respond to Politico's request for comment.

Pilip previously told Politico Playbook that "the chairman of the Nassau County Republican Party, he makes the decision" about the GOP nominee. "We are waiting patiently, and if he's going to ask me to run I will definitely consider that."