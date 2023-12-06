×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nassau county | new york | george santos | election | mazi melesa pilip

Republican Candidate to Replace Santos Enrolled as Democrat

By    |   Wednesday, 06 December 2023 11:23 AM EST

One of the top contenders to replace former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been enrolled as a Democrat since 2012 despite currently holding office as a Republican, Politico reported.

Mazi Melesa Pilip, an Ethiopian Jewish refugee who served in the Israeli Defense Forces, is one of the GOP's top choices to take the seat, according to Jewish Insider. She was elected to the Nassau County Legislature twice, in 2021 and 2023, while running as a Republican.

Politico recently discovered public records that show Pilip has been enrolled as a Democrat for the past 10 years and confirmed it with the Nassau County Board of Elections.

Politico noted that as a legislator, Pilip has promoted several issues popular among Republicans, such as lower property taxes and increased support for law enforcement. She's also well-known in her community for her support for Israel, having served in the IDF as a paratrooper.

Pilip and Nassau County GOP Chair Joe Cairo did not respond to Politico's request for comment.

Pilip previously told Politico Playbook that "the chairman of the Nassau County Republican Party, he makes the decision" about the GOP nominee. "We are waiting patiently, and if he's going to ask me to run I will definitely consider that."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
One of the top contenders to replace former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been enrolled as a Democrat since 2012 despite currently holding office as a Republican, Politico reported.
nassau county, new york, george santos, election, mazi melesa pilip
206
2023-23-06
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 11:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved