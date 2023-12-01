N.Y. County Exec to Newsmax: Santos 'an Embarrassment'

Bruce Blakeman, the Republican executive of Nassau County, the Long Island region that Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., represented in Congress before his expulsion, told Newsmax on Friday that Santos' time in office has been "an embarrassment" for Republicans.

Santos "lied about everything," Blakeman told "National Report" in an interview Friday morning, just before the vote to expel the now-former congressman took place. "His family, his education, his employment. And basically he confessed to all that, so … I think that there is enough evidence, as well as the allegations of criminal activity," to expel Santos from office.

Blakeman added that the congressman should have stepped down voluntarily, saying, "George Santos would be doing himself a favor if he resigned."

He went on to say that Santos is "clearly someone who needs help. He's a tragic figure. He can't tell the truth about anything, he's somewhat delusional. And although I'm not a psychiatrist or psychologist, there's clearly something wrong with him, and I think he needs to get help."

Blakeman continued, "Maybe then he can rehabilitate himself and he can go on and have a happy, productive life. But right now he's a punchline."

He also said that the voices of constituents in the district aren't being heard "because who wants to deal with George Santos? Me, as the chief executive officer of the county? I don't want to deal with him because he's a liar; he has no credibility. That's not somebody I can have a conversation with."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com