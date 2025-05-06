Former NASA Official Breaks Silence on 'Flying Saucer'

Dr. Gregory Rogers, a former NASA flight surgeon, spoke publicly this week about a classified video of a 20-foot "flying saucer" he claims to have seen in 1992 via security footage taken from a hangar in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail this weekend, Rogers, who served as NASA's Chief Flight Surgeon and was a U.S. Air Force major, said he was inspired to come forward following his retirement after more than three decades of service for the Department of Defense.

Rogers says he was shown the footage by another Air Force officer who invited him to a locked room and then brought up a video feed. The monitor showed a 20-foot flying saucer with U.S. Air Force markings capable of levitating and rotating with propulsion unlike any known to conventional aircraft.

"I know exactly what I saw that day," Rogers told the outlet. "It was in no fashion a conventional flying vehicle."

The former Air Force officer said that he was inspired to come forward following other recent testimony of whistleblowers that allege the U.S. government has not been transparent about the existence of such craft and the obvious implications for extraterrestrial life.

In July of 2023, three military veterans, including a former Air Force intelligence officer testified before Congress and claimed that the U.S. government has run a reverse engineering program for decades based off recovered spacecraft of alien origin.

The former officer also claims that the U.S. had recovered non-human "biologics" from the crash sites.

"It is my hope that the revelations we unearth through investigations of the Non-Human Reverse Engineering Programs I have reported will act as an ontological [earth-shattering] shock, a catalyst for a global reassessment of our priorities. As we move forward on this path, we might be poised to enable extraordinary technological progress in a future where our civilization surpasses the current state-of-the-art in propulsion, material science, energy production and storage," retired Major David Grusch said to open his testimony to the House Oversight Committee.

Many whistleblowers have said the election of President Donald Trump will expedite the process of revealing classified information to the public.

In November of 2024, Luis Elizondo, who previously managed a "Special Access Program on behalf of the White House and the National Security Council" said to Congress, "Let me be clear: UAP are real. Advanced technologies not made by our government — or any other government — are monitoring sensitive military installations around the globe."