Report: Rep. Pelosi, Husband Net Worth Balloons to $413M

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., raked in between $7.8 million and $42 million in 2024, bringing her net worth with venture capitalist husband Paul Pelosi to an estimated $413 million, the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing financial disclosures.

That would be a significant rise from 2023, the Post reported, when financial disclosures showed the couple's estimated net worth at $370 million. Nancy Pelosi's exact net worth is unknown because lawmakers are only required to disclose ranges.

Her annual congressional salary is $174,000, and when she was House speaker, her salary was $223,500 a year, according to PolitiFact. Congressional salary levels have remained unchanged since 2009, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Market research firm Quiver Quantitative, which estimates a single figure based on daily stock values it tracks, placed the couple's 2024 worth at $257 million — up $26 million from a year earlier, the Post reported.

But the value of their various other ventures — which include but are not limited to a Napa Valley winery, ownership in a political data and consulting firm, and a stake in a Bay area Italian restaurant — mean Nancy Pelosi's worth could be far higher, the Post reported.

A large chunk of the couple's fortune has come from a sizable stock portfolio and timely trades, all done in Paul Pelosi's name.

The couple dumped 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock worth an estimated $2.2 million in July 2024 — one of their largest sales in three years — a few short months before the Federal Trade Commission announced an antitrust investigation into the tech giant, according to the Post.

They also sold 2,000 shares — worth an estimated $525,000 — of Visa stock, less than three months before the credit card company was hit with a monopoly lawsuit by the Department of Justice.

Their best trade might have been exercising a call option in December allowing them to gain 50,000 shares of chipmaker NVIDIA stock for $12 a pop — less than one-tenth of its market price, the Post reported. In total, the couple paid an estimated $2.4 million for the investment, which on paper is now worth more than $7.2 million.

In all, their investment portfolio pulled in an estimated 54% return in 2024, more than double the S&P 500's 25% gain — and beating every large hedge fund, the Post reported, citing numbers in Bloomberg's end-of-year tally of hedge funds' returns.

The profits come amid growing calls to ban congressional lawmakers from trading individual stocks because they have access to market-moving information ahead of the public. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., even named his bill the PELOSI Act, [Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments]. Hawley introduced the legislation in April after President Donald Trump said he would sign such a bill into law if it crossed his desk.

Pelosi has rejected calls for a ban, stating "we're a free market economy."

"Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions," a spokesperson told The Post.