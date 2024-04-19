Pelosi, Clyburn Endorse Jan. 6 Officer for Congress

A former U.S. Capitol Police officer has received high level endorsements from former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., in his run for Congress.

In January, Harry Dunn announced that he will be running for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District hoping to replace current Democrat Congressman John Sarbanes who is retiring at the end of his term.

"Proud to endorse @libradunn for Congress in #MDo3! Harry will defend our Democracy and fight for the people of Maryland. He’ll work for transportation funding, lower taxes for working families, and protect the Chesapeake Bay. Let’s support Harry’s vision!" Pelosi wrote on X.

Dunn also received praise from the longtime South Carolina Congressman Clyburn who released an official statement on Friday saying, "It is with the utmost confidence that I support Harry Dunn in his run for Congress."

"I first got to know Harry as a public servant who protected the seat of democracy. It’s been no surprise to me that since Jan. 6, he has stood up for what is right and called out the extremist threats to our seat of democracy," Clyburn’s statement continued. "We have so much to accomplish for the American people and Harry’s experience, story, and selfless nature will be key to ensuring a Democratic majority that can bring results for the American people."

Dunn published a memoir "Standing My Ground" documenting what he calls "A Capital Police Officer’s Fight for Accountability and Good Trouble After Jan. 6."

Speaking on former President Trump, Dunn told CBS News "Anybody who has testified against him, or spoken out in a public capacity should be worried. Trump means what he says."

In January, President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to Dunn, among 11 others, who engaged protesters on Jan. 6, 2021.