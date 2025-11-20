Pelosi Rejects Michelle Obama's Claim on 1st Female President

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNN on Wednesday that she disagreed with former first lady Michelle Obama's recent statement suggesting the country is "not ready" for a woman president.

"I respect her, and I know that view is one that saddens us all, but I think we have to change," Pelosi said to host Anderson Cooper during an appearance on CNN's "AC360."

"The fact is, I've heard every excuse in the book, like, 'I'm not sure a woman could be commander in chief.' Well, why not?"

Speaking at the Brooklyn Academy of Music earlier this week in a discussion with actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Obama was asked about America electing its first female president. The former first lady responded, "As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain't ready."

"That's why I'm like, don't even look at me about running, 'cause you all are lying. You're not ready for a woman," Obama said, adding, "We've got a lot of growing up to do, and there are still a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it."

Pelosi acknowledged that she never viewed herself as a trailblazer and had assumed the country would elect a woman president before she reached her own historic milestones.

"Well, I served in the military. Well, OK. And so? Women serve in the military, too," Pelosi said. "I do think it's hard, Anderson. I always thought we would have a woman president long before we had a woman Speaker of the House. I didn't set out to be Speaker."

Pelosi began her congressional career in 1987 and made history as the first woman to lead a major political party in Congress, serving as House minority whip in 2001, minority leader in 2002, and ultimately becoming speaker of the House for two terms.