Nancy Pelosi Subpoenaed in Husband's Calif. Attacker Case

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement read into the record on the House floor Wednesday that she was issued subpoenas by the prosecution and defense in the trial of the man who attacked her husband with a hammer at their San Francisco home last year.

"This is to notify you formally pursuant to Rule Eight of the rules of the House of Representatives, that I, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, and U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of California, have been served with third party subpoenas from the prosecution and the defendant to produce documents in a criminal case and United States District Court for the Northern District of California," the New York Post reported the House Speaker reading Pelosi's statement into the record Wednesday.

"After consultation with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoenas is consistent with the privileges and of the House to the extent it requires production of non-privileged information. The responses to the subpoenas will be identical."

The subpoenas come from the upcoming criminal trial of David DePape, charged with attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer after smashing a window to get into the Pelosis' San Francisco home on Oct. 28, 2022, the Daily Mail reported in January.

That report said DePape smashed a window to gain access to the house, then confronted Paul Pelosi and demanded to know the whereabouts of his wife.

After Paul Pelosi called 911 from the bathroom, police responded to the scene, where police video shows DePape holding a hammer and then striking Pelosi.

The attack fractured Pelosi's skull before officers were able to subdue DePape and place him into custody, the report said.

The Mail reported Wednesday that DePape had a manifesto containing anti-government COVID-19 beliefs and a list of other political targets he may have been planning to confront.

The report said DePape moved from British Columbia to California 20 years ago to follow a "love interest" and had struggled with drugs.

Friends of DePape told The Mail that he had been sending out "dangerous" and "disturbing" emails that appeared to be detached from reality.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to the attack. His trial begins this month.