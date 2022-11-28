Nancy Pelosi Documentary to Premiere on HBO

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s life and trailblazing political career will be the focus of a documentary shot and edited by her daughter Alexandra Pelosi and will air next month on HBO.

“Pelosi in the House” will be released Dec. 13 and will include footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol building breach, according to The Associated Press. Some of the video has already been seen by members of the House panel investigating the protest.

The film will premiere three weeks ahead of the Republican takeover of the House and the end of Pelosi’s term as speaker. She has indicated that she does not intend to seek a leadership position, closing a 20-year chapter of shepherding the Democrats’ agenda through Congress.

According to HBO, the documentary was shot over the course of three decades and chronicles Pelosi’s political career, beginning with her election to Congress in 1987 until President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

She became the first female Speaker of the House in 2007. The film also features video of Pelosi at home and working during key moments in her career.

It is not known to what extent the documentary includes Paul Pelosi, who has been married to Nancy Pelosi for 59 years. The stock trader is recovering from an October hammer attack at their San Francisco home. The intruder reportedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” multiple times during the assault.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alexandra Pelosi is a former network news producer who has worked on 14 documentary titles with HBO. Specializing in political documentaries, Alexandra received four Emmy nominations for her 2002 film “Journeys with George” about George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign.