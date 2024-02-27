Rep. Nancy Mace Proposes Resolution to Safeguard IVF Access

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is championing a nonbinding resolution aimed at bolstering support for in vitro fertilization (IVF), urging bipartisan backing to maintain accessibility to fertility care, reported The Hill.

The initiative arises amidst concerns sparked by a recent ruling in Alabama that could restrict IVF access within the state.

Mace's proposal underscores the significance of continued access to fertility treatments, notably IVF, a cornerstone of reproductive healthcare for numerous couples. Highlighting the potential ramifications of the Alabama Supreme Court's decision, Mace stresses the importance of preserving avenues for assisted reproductive technologies.

The resolution advocates for the preservation of cryogenic embryo freezing, emphasizing IVF's role as a safe and effective medical procedure facilitating pregnancy for many couples. Moreover, it voices apprehensions regarding the adverse impact of the Alabama ruling, foreseeing heightened costs, increased legal liabilities for providers, and a potential decline in successful pregnancies and births.

Furthermore, Mace's proposal urges proactive legislative action at all governmental levels to safeguard access to fertility care. This call to action coincides with efforts by Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., to advance legislation aimed at establishing federal protections for IVF, thereby challenging Republican counterparts to support or oppose the measure.

Clarifying her intent, Mace's office emphasizes that the resolution serves as a preliminary step rather than a substitute for substantive legislative action. Expressing hopes for bipartisan endorsement, Mace aims to garner support for subsequent bills aimed at fortifying access to IVF and other reproductive technologies.

In contrast, a companion bill in the House, introduced by Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., lacks Republican co-sponsors. While Mace's stance on Wild's bill remains undisclosed, Wild herself questions the efficacy of Mace's resolution, suggesting that concrete legislative measures such as the Access to Family Building Act would offer more tangible protection for IVF access.

"If they're actually interested in protecting IVF — as they state in the final line of their resolution — they are more than welcome to co-sponsor my existing bill, the Access to Family Building Act, which would do exactly that," she said in a statement.