Senate Dems Believe IVF Issue Opens Line of Attack Against GOP

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 02:42 PM EST

Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. and Patty Murray, D-Wash., are seeking to protect in vitro fertilization and other fertility treatments in light of the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision which declared that embryos are "babies."

The ruling has created a ripple of confusion throughout the United States forcing politicians of all stripes to weigh in and stake a position.

The Access to Family Building Act was reintroduced last month and seeks to guarantee access to IVF and override any state policy that might restrict services.

"IVF is the reason that I've gotten to experience the chaos and beauty and stress and joy that is motherhood," Duckworth said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Duckworth is calling for unanimous consent, setting up the Republicans to divide themselves over the issue since it will only take one dissenter to block the bill. The Illinois senator has two daughters of her own through IVF.

"If you truly care about the sanctity of families, and you're genuinely, actually, honestly interested in protecting IVF, then you need to show it by not blocking this bill on the floor," Duckworth said.

Seeing an emphasis on  reproductive-rights issues as a winning strategy, Democrats have seized on the Alabama ruling, hoping to force Republicans to openly support their bill or oppose it and suffer the consequences in November.

"Republicans own the disasters that emanate from [overturning] Roe v. Wade, and Democrats are absolutely committed to doing everything we can to protect women, families, and reproductive freedom," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at the press conference. "Republicans will learn, when it comes to attacks on personal freedoms, the American people will not easily forget."

Former President Donald Trump made his position clear on the IVF issue saying on the campaign trail last week, "Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!"

Other top Republicans have likewise said that whatever their position on abortion, they are staunchly pro-family and not opposed to IVF as a tool for those who want to start their families.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Republicans in Alabama itself are scrambling to resolve the legalities and pass protections, aiming to get a bill to the governor by week's end.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 27 February 2024 02:42 PM
