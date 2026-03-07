Body Found in Phoenix Canal Amid Guthrie Case

Authorities in Maricopa County are investigating after a woman's body was discovered near a canal in Phoenix, and officials say they are working to determine whether the case could be connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of television host Savannah Guthrie.

According to a statement released by Phoenix police, officers were dispatched after receiving a report about an unresponsive person near the water.

"Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive," the statement said according to Fox 10 News. "When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene."

Officials have not publicly identified the woman and said investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The discovery comes as authorities continue searching for Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 1. Law enforcement agencies in the Phoenix area have been conducting ongoing efforts to locate the elderly woman and determine what may have happened to her.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is aware of the body found near the canal and is coordinating with local investigators as they examine whether the two cases could be related. Officials emphasized that, at this stage of the investigation, no connection has been confirmed.

Detectives are working to identify the deceased woman and establish a timeline leading up to the discovery. Investigators are also expected to conduct an autopsy and review any available evidence from the scene.

Authorities have not released additional details about the location of the canal or the circumstances under which the woman was found.

Missing-person cases involving older adults can pose particular challenges for investigators, especially when the individual may be vulnerable due to age or medical conditions. Law enforcement agencies often rely on public tips, surveillance footage, and search operations in surrounding areas while attempting to locate missing individuals.

Officials have asked anyone with information that could assist in the investigation or in the search for Nancy Guthrie to contact local law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the identity of the woman found near the canal and whether the discovery is connected in any way to the disappearance that has drawn increasing public attention in recent weeks.