Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward in Mother's Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie announced her family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the recovery of her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing from her Arizona home more than three weeks ago..

"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home," the "Today" show host said in an emotional Instagram video posted Tuesday morning.

Guthrie said it has been 24 days since her mother "was taken in the dark of night from her bed," describing the time since as relentless agony for her family.

"And every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing for her, aching for her and most of all just missing her — just missing her."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home outside Tucson, Arizona, on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the next day. Authorities believe she was kidnapped, and the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie’s front door on the night she vanished.

In her video, Guthrie noted the outpouring of support worldwide for her mother's safe return.

"We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return, and we feel those prayers," she said.

"Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home."

Guthrie went on to acknowledge the possibility that her mother may not be alive.

Authorities have expressed concern about the missing woman's health because she needs vital daily medicine.

"She may be lost, she may already be gone," she said. "She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy. If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

That's why the family is offering a significant reward, she said.

"For that reason we are offering a family reward of up to one million dollars for any information that leads us to her recovery," she said. "All of the information about this reward and the details is in the caption below. You can call the 1-800-TIPLINE. You can be anonymous if you want.

"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now," she added.

In addition to the reward, Guthrie said the family is donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to support other families facing similar uncertainty.

"We also know that we are not alone in our loss," she said. "We know there are millions of families that have suffered with this kind of uncertainty and for that reason today we also are donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their work in helping families who are coping with loss and actively looking for those who are lost."

Guthrie said she hopes the public's focus on her mother's disappearance can also bring support to others facing similar pain.

"We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours who are in need and need prayers and need support," she said.

She concluded with a direct appeal for information.

"So please, if you hear this message, if you've been waiting and you haven't been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived," Guthrie said.

"Please be the light in the dark."

Several hundred people are working the Guthrie investigation, and more than 20,000 tips have been received, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office has said. The FBI and other agencies are assisting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.