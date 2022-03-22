×
Tags: Israel | Russia | Ukraine | naftali bennett | volodymyr zelenskyy | mediate | nato

Israel's Bennett: Russia No Longer Seeking Zelenskyy's Removal

Naftali Bennett speaks at the Jerusalem Post's annual conference
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 08:18 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Russia no longer wants to fully demilitarize Ukraine and doesn't want to depose Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The Jerusalem Post is reporting.

And Bennett believes Ukraine is no longer demanding to join NATO.

"We are trying to mediate together with our friends in the world, but there is a long way ahead," he said.

"We will continue together with our other friends in the world to try to bridge [between the sides] to put an end to the war, this is the best thing that can happen."

The Post noted that Russian officials have said they want to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine. However, the Post noted there has been no official acknowledgment from Russia that it has given up on demilitarizing Ukraine.

Reuters reported that Bennett has been attempting to mediate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

"There's still a long way to go, because ... there are several issues in dispute, some of them fundamental," Bennett said in a speech on Monday, according to a transcript provided by his office.

According to another Reuters' report, Bennett "intensified efforts" in the last week to get both sides together, including several communications with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even a secret visit to Moscow earlier in the month for a meeting with Russia's leader.

"I went there to assist the dialog between all of the sides, of course with the blessing and encouragement of all players," The Times of Israel reported Bennett saying after the trip on March 6. "We will continue to assist as needed. Even if the chance is not great — as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability — I see this as our moral obligation to make every effort. As long as the candle is burning, we must make an effort and perhaps it will yet be possible to act."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 22 March 2022 08:18 AM
