Sources: DeSantis to File Election Papers Next Week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to officially enter the 2024 presidential race next week after a trip to New Hampshire this weekend, sources told Newsmax.

DeSantis is expected to file the necessary paperwork next week with the Federal Election Commission after months of speculation about a possible challenge to former President Donald Trump and other contenders for the Republican nomination.

Sources also told Newsmax that DeSantis will travel to New Hampshire on Friday, where he will meet with local legislators, then will meet with donors in Miami on Thursday and Friday at the Four Seasons hotel. The Washington Post reported that DeSantis has already met with small groups of fundraisers in Tallahassee, Florida, in the past few weeks.

CNN reported that DeSantis plans to host a campaign launch event in his hometown of Dunedin, Florida, after Memorial Day, but some sources told CNN that DeSantis might push back his plans to file the official paperwork, noting that he may do so in an attempt to thwart media outlets from reporting the news ahead of time.

"With him, it's always a possibility," said the source, whose name was not given.

The DeSantis campaign declined to comment when contacted by Newsmax.