Video: CEO Murder Suspect Casually Exits Subway Before Shooting

New surveillance video released Thursday showed the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson leaving a Manhattan subway station roughly 30 minutes before the shooting, the New York Post reported.
The video, taken from a cigar shop on Sixth Avenue, shows the suspect exiting the 57th Street station around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Post. Thompson was gunned down at around 6:44 a.m. outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan.
Earlier Thursday, the New York City Police Department released two photos of a person of interest standing at a Starbucks counter, mere minutes before the shooting. The photos show a white male wearing a hoodie but without the mask he wore while shooting Thompson execution-style.
After fatally shooting Thompson, the gunman ran off before getting onto an electric bike on Sixth Avenue and riding into Central Park.
Mark Swanson ✉
Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.
