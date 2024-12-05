Video: CEO Murder Suspect Casually Exits Subway Before Shooting

New surveillance video released Thursday showed the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson leaving a Manhattan subway station roughly 30 minutes before the shooting, the New York Post reported.

The video, taken from a cigar shop on Sixth Avenue, shows the suspect exiting the 57th Street station around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Post. Thompson was gunned down at around 6:44 a.m. outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Earlier Thursday, the New York City Police Department released two photos of a person of interest standing at a Starbucks counter, mere minutes before the shooting. The photos show a white male wearing a hoodie but without the mask he wore while shooting Thompson execution-style.

After fatally shooting Thompson, the gunman ran off before getting onto an electric bike on Sixth Avenue and riding into Central Park.