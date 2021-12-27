×
MSNBC Producer Slammed for Describing China's Human Rights Abuses as 'Alleged'

MSNBC Producer Slammed for Describing China's Human Rights Abuses as 'Alleged'
(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 27 December 2021 06:38 PM

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin is being scorned for describing China's human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims as ''alleged'' abuses.

On Sunday, Griffin, a senior producer for ''The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell,'' tweeted that ''Japan has decided not to send senior officials to the Beijing Olympics in February — a move that will align it with the U.S. diplomatic boycott over China's alleged human rights abuses.''

According to Mediaite, Japan announced on Friday that it would not send senior diplomats to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The news outlet added that Japan is following the United States' effort to shame China for its human rights abuses and its holding of Uyghurs in ''reeducation'' camps in Xinjiang.

Both NBC and MSNBC have provided in-depth coverage of the Chinese Communist Party's detention and abuse of the Muslim Uyghur minority, with some coverage accusing the country of genocide.

Former detainees of the camps detail how they were ''interrogated, tortured, sexually abused, and forcibly sterilized.'' And a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute describes how the Chinese put Uyghurs into ''forced labour'' while 82 Western companies benefited, including ''Apple, BMW, Gap, and Nike.'' Meanwhile, leaked documents from the Chinese Communist Party detail how Chinese President Xi Jinping plays a particularly ''involved role ... in overseeing the Uighurs' oppression.''

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin is being scorned for describing China's human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims as ''alleged'' abuses.
