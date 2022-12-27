Dem Strategist on Dissing Biden: Even 'Cannibals Don't Eat Their Own'

Democrat strategist Chai Komanduri said on MSNBC's "The Beat" liberals need to stop "complaining" over President Joe Biden, adding "cannibals don't eat their own."

Komanduri was joined by MSNBC's Ari Melber, along with journalist Margaret Carlson, to discuss Biden's potential run for reelection in 2024. Melber noted recent polls showed interest moving away from the Democrat president.

"Well, I think it was [former President Lyndon Johnson] who said that the difference between liberals and cannibals is that cannibals don't eat their own family," Komanduri said as the trio spoke of Biden.

Komanduri laid into the Democrats for not celebrating the president enough.

"We're really awful to each other. We don't talk about Biden's accomplishments enough. We don't tout them. You hear a lot of complaining on the Democratic side constantly," he said.

Komanduri said that Democrats had a better-than-expected midterm and a smooth transition of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from her leadership role compared to the chaos of Republicans picking a House speaker. He said it shows the "historic" unity for the Democratic Party going into the new year.

Carlson argued Biden doesn't receive enough credit for his job performance, comparing him to a comedian who liked to joke about the lack of respect he found everywhere he went.

"For Biden, he's like Rodney Dangerfield," Carlson said, "he doesn't get any respect even when he's going a really good job."