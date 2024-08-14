WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mrc poll | harris | ice | police

MRC Poll: Most Dems, Independents Don't Know About Harris' 'Radicalism'

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 07:09 PM EDT

Most Democratic and Independent voters are unaware about "many of the controversial and radical positions" Vice President Kamala Harris has taken as a lawmaker, according to a Media Research Center (MRC) poll released Wednesday.

MRC, a conservative media watchdog group it says is dedicated to bringing political balance to the news and entertainment media, asked 1,200 people, including 800 registered Democrats and 400 Independents, about 10 aspects of Harris' "radical" record.

Most respondents said they were unaware of the following:

Harris would consider allowing death row inmates to vote (86% unaware -14% aware), Harris supported the elimination of private health care (81-19), Harris promoted a fund to bail out violent protesters during 2020 riots (78-22), Harris supported abolishing ICE (77-23), Harris was named the most liberal U.S. Senator in 2019 (75-25), Harris said it should be considered a crime to enter the U.S. illegally (74-26), Harris co-sponsored the Green New Deal (73-27), Harris never visited a conflict zone on the border as Border Czar (72-28), Harris supported cutting funding for the police (71-29), and Harris supported reparations payments to atone for slavery in the U.S. (71-29). The margins of error were not immediately available.

When voters were asked where they got their news, they said ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC.

"This suggests that the knowledge gaps found by our poll reveal a failure of these outlets to report on radical positions once (and perhaps currently) supported by the now-Democratic nominee for President," MRC said on its website.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 14 August 2024 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

