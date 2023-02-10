Dem Congressman Calls Out Elon Musk for Increase in Antisemitic Tweets

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., asked Twitter owner Elon Musk in a letter Thursday how he plans to curb antisemitism on Twitter after the congressman received "hundreds" of antisemitic comments on the platform this week following his presentation on the issue during a committee hearing.

"After the committee hearing, I posted on my official government Twitter account a video of myself pointing out the rise of antisemitism found on Twitter. Once the video was posted, the reply section of my post was flooded with hateful, antisemitic comments and images," The Hill reported Moskowitz wrote. "At the time that I am writing this letter, I have received over 200 such comments on one tweet."

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee held a hearing Wednesday focusing on actions Twitter took before the 2020 election regarding a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. During the hearing, committee member Moskowitz, who is Jewish, remarked on the increase in antisemitic comments being made on Twitter since Musk took over the company in October, The Hill reported.

"See these?" the news outlet reported he asked during the hearing, holding up photos of antisemitic content on Twitter. "God bless the guy who is allowing Nazis and antisemitism to perpetrate Twitter."

In his letter to Musk, Moskowitz cited an Anti-Defamation League statistic from November 2022 that reported a 61.3% increase in the number of antisemitic tweets referencing "Jews" or "Judaism" in the two weeks after Musk took over the social media platform, compared to the two weeks prior to his takeover.

"Our Center on Extremism also analyzed a statistically representative sample from over 529K tweets mentioning 'Jews' or 'Judaism' both before and after Elon Musk's takeover," the organization tweeted on Nov. 18. "They found a notable increase in the percentage of tweets that espoused or defended antisemitic sentiments.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told CNN Thursday that such speech has no place on the platform.

"Antisemitism has no place on any social media platform that doesn't want to further the harassment and exclusion of marginalized communities," Greenblatt told CNN. "While Twitter ostensibly has an anti-hate policy that includes antisemitism, it is unclear the degree to which it is being enforced."

Musk said in November that while he is supporting free speech on Twitter, he is also limiting the "reach" by "deboosting" that content.

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach," Musk said in his own tweet on Nov. 18. "Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted and demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet."