Morning Consult Poll: Trump Leads DeSantis, Biden

Former President Donald Trump holds a sizable advantage over his Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and a slim lead over President Joe Biden in the latest poll from Morning Consult.

The survey found that Trump outpaces either candidate when matched up head-to-head and that Biden leads DeSantis when pitted in a one-on-one race.

Over half of Republican voters (57%) would vote for Trump in their primary if it were held today, while just 19% would vote for DeSantis. If the general election were held today between Trump and Biden, 44% would vote for Trump and 41% would back Biden. Between DeSantis and Biden, 42% said they would vote for the president and 40% said they would vote for the governor.

Morning Consult's Eli Yokley notes: "These numbers may be best considered as a test of electability — a key issue in party primaries that carries all the more significance this time around given concerns about Trump's baggage and whether the GOP should work to maintain Trump's coalition or to try to expand its base."

The poll also found that despite his ongoing legal problems, Trump remains favorable with about three-in-four potential Republican primary voters, the highest rating of all the GOP candidates.

Morning Consult surveyed 3,650 potential Republican primary voters for questions about the 2024 GOP presidential primary, with a margin of error of +/- 1 to 2 percentage points, and polled a nationally representative sample of 5,000 registered voters for questions about the general election with a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage point.