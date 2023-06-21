McLaughlin Poll: Biden's Prosecution Has Helped Trump

On the day President Biden’s Justice Department cut their "get out of jail free" plea bargain with Hunter Biden — helping him avoid other allegations, for: money laundering, bribery and human trafficking — we completed our new national poll.

The bottom line?

Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden to 49% to 44%.

Our poll was completed right after Joe Biden’s approved federal indictment of his leading political opponent.

This national poll of 1,000 likely voters (+/-3.1% at the 95% confidence interval), was completed between June 15-19.

President Biden is, in effect, making Donald Trump the "Nelson Mandela of America" — a victim of political injustice.

Now it seems President Biden is willing to put his strongest political opponent in jail.

There is good reason to do so.

Documents uncovered by the U.S. House shows the Biden family may have committed real crimes, receiving millions from foreign entities.

Biden knows that if Trump is elected these matters will be fairly investigated and prosecuted.

Putting Trump in jail may be the real reason behind Biden’s attacks on Trump — to help Hunter and his family from avoiding jail.

The attacks on Trump not only help keep the Bidens out of jail, for now, but also create a media diversion so the press ignores the House findings.

Back in March as news grew about Biden corruption evidence being produced by Congress, President Biden’s ally Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, assisted by Biden Justice Department lawyers, indicted President Trump.

In the aftermath of the pro-Biden media coverage, 82% of all voters were aware that Biden and Bragg had indicted President Trump.

Contrast that awareness with the Trump indictment in our May 24 national poll, where only 55% of all voters were aware that U.S. Special Counsel John Durham issued a report stating that the Justice Department and the FBI did not have any actual evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign vindicating President Trump.

Or contrast the almost universal awareness of the Trump indictment with only 55% of all voters saying they were aware that House Republicans made public the bank records purportedly showing that the Biden family received millions of dollars from Communist China.

The big media is ignoring news favorable to Trump and promoting news that they think hurts him.

Other than trying to stop his leading opponent, why does President Biden want the Trump indictment diversions?

It’s simple, among the 55% who are aware that the Bidens took money from Communist China, Trump wins 61% to 33%.

Among the 45% of the voters who are clueless about Biden corruption, Biden wins 52% to 33%.

The impact of the diversion is a huge 47-point vote shift to Biden’s benefit.

It's very clear to the anti-Trump, left wing media that if awareness rises about the Biden family's questionable practices where Joe Biden has taken millions in alleged payments from Communist China, Russia and Ukraine among other foreign interests, even while he was sitting as vice president, Joe Biden will lose re-election and Donald Trump will be president again.

As a result, most of our media no longer covers President Biden. Instead, they coverup for Joe Biden.

Also, in the May national poll when we asked: "If you knew it were true that Communist Chinese donors linked to Hunter Biden funneled $105 million to the Joe Biden think tank at the University of Pennsylvania where classified documents were found," Trump’s lead over Biden grows to 12 points: 49% to 37%.

Fast forward to Biden’s latest indictment of President Trump and the voters are supporting Trump 49% to 44% over Biden.

This is significant in a poll where more voters said they voted for Biden in 2020 than Trump.

We never saw this in 2016 and 2020 in the national popular voter polls.

It was always going to be a battleground state electoral victory while losing the national popular vote. Not anymore.

Donald Trump has led Biden in the national popular vote ever since Biden surrendered Afghanistan. The major issue and voter trends define Biden’s failure.

—67% of all voters still say the country is on the wrong track. Only 24% say it’s headed in the right direction.

—Republicans lead in the national generic ballot for Congress 48% to 41%.

—56% of all voters disapprove the job Biden is doing as President. Only 41% approve.

—Voter opinion of Biden now matches his job rating. 56% are unfavorable and only 41% are favorable.

—Vice President Kamala Harris remains a liability with only 38% favorable to her and 54% are unfavorable.

—House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is now disliked with only 22% favorable and 28% unfavorable.

—The majority, 51%, says that the economy is in recession and 62% say it’s getting worse.

—84% have been negatively impacted by inflation with 44% saying they are struggling to keep up and afford necessities.

—In a hypothetical multicandidate Democratic primary which President Biden is trying to avoid at all costs, he receives only 26% of the vote, Michelle Obama gets 18%, Bernie Sanders 8%, Kamala Harris 7%, and others even less.

—In the Republican primary it’s a sharp contrast with President Trump dominating the national vote: Trump 52%, DeSantis 19%, Pence 5%, Scott 5%, Haley 4%, and others less.

—In a 2-way Republican primary, it’s not close, Trump 68% and DeSantis 32%.

With poll results like these, it’s clear that the real crime President Trump committed is beating Joe Biden.

Expect more Biden approved indictments of his leading political opponent.

Most voters are not being fooled by Biden’s weaponized justice system and the double standard. Biden’s great diversion is not working.

Instead, Biden is pointing voters to the best candidate to beat him. Donald Trump.

Our poll results may be found here.

