Ex-Rep. Mondaire Jones Running for Former House Seat

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones announced Wednesday he is running for Congress to represent New York's 17th Congressional District, the Hudson Valley seat he left in December when state redistricting thwarted his plans to seek a second term.

"Most people in Washington didn't grow up like me," Jones said in a campaign video announcing his plans. "They have no idea what it's like to struggle. We got to get Washington back on the side of working people. I know we can do better. For me, this is personal."

Jones, 36, who lives in Sleepy Hollow, New York, is the third Democrat to enter the race for the seat now held by Republican Mike Lawler of Rockland County. Jones is facing Westchester residents Liz Whitmer Gereghty, the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and MaryAnn Carr in the Democratic Party's primary, reported The Journal News, a local newspaper.

Jones said he is looking forward to promoting his record from the two years he served in Congress, adding that while he has "great respect" for Gereghty and Carr, he has a voting record that is "one of pragmatism" and "one of defending democracy and freedoms, creating jobs, and cutting costs."

Jones won in 2020 after defeating seven other Democrats to succeed then-Rep. Nita Lowey, who retired after 32 years.

But last year, when New York's House districts were redrawn, Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney chose to run in the 17th District. Jones opted out of the primary race against him or Rep. Jamaal Bowman of Yonkers, instead running in an open seat in New York City, where he placed third in the primary.

Lawler edged out Maloney by 1,820 votes in an upset victory.

Redistricting has made the 17th District competitive but still leans Democrat. As President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the region in 2020, the seat Jones is seeking is a priority that could help flip the GOP-held House.

"This is a district that Joe Biden won by 10 points," Jones said. "If we are not restoring Democratic leadership to this district, then we are not taking back the House of Representatives."

Jones has said that he is planning a campaign on defending abortion rights and democracy, lowering prescription drug costs, and supporting law enforcement.

Jones is touting a record of voting several times to increase law enforcement program funding, including last year's additional $150 million for Community Oriented Policing grants, and said he will push to create new sources of money.

Lawler's campaign, though, claimed in a New York Post article in June that Jones holds "far-left views on defunding the police and cashless bail" and slammed him as a "hyper-partisan rubber stamp for his party."

Jones has separated himself from more liberal party members, including slamming New York City Mayor Eric Adams for his attempts to house immigrants in Rockland. Jones also has supported tightening border security and backed allowing New York judges to set bail on defendants if they are a danger to the community.