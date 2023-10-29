Mohamed Hadid Criticized for Comparing Israel to Nazis

Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, the father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, was blasted for posting to Instagram a graphic comparing Israel to Nazis.

According to Page Six, the elder Hadid allegedly wrote in a caption, "... Both [Nazis and Israel] added and labeled the victims as Terrorists.. regardless of their peacefulness of other activities. Some Palestinians and some Jews even changed their names."

The graphic also included a side-by-side comparison of what was claimed the Nazis and Israel had in common.

Social media users commented on Page Six's article, with one person saying "Deport him," while another said "Rich coming from a well know con-artist who doesn't pay his bills."

The elder Hadid also posted on Saturday an image of The New York Times and wrote "Cease fire now," with comments such as "#hamasisisis clearly you are too…"

Both Hadid supermodels are vocally anti-Israel. Gigi Hadid was recently condemned by Israel over a meme she shared attacking its response to Hamas' terrorist massacre earlier this month. Bella Hadid, as reported by Breitbart last year, is "vocally anti-Israel, calling it an 'apartheid' state and charging Israeli Jews with being a 'a group of colonizers' who conduct ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians."