WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: modine | movie | metal jacket | born to kill

Actor Modine: Why Was 'Born to Kill' Removed from Movie Poster

By    |   Wednesday, 19 June 2024 08:24 PM EDT

Actor Matthew Modine on Monday questioned why "BORN TO KILL" was removed from the movie poster for Stanley Kubrick's war film Metal Jacket on Amazon.

"Who decided to remove 'BORN TO KILL?' Modine posted on social platform X.

"Not only did they alter a piece of iconic art by Philip Castle, but they completely misunderstood the point of it being there. Pvt. Joker wears the helmet with 'BORN TO KILL' and the peace button as a statement about 'the duality of man.'"

Modine starred in the film as J.T. Joker, which was released in 1987.

The original movie cover shows up on search results but not when the movie is directly selected.

Newsmax has reached out to Amazon for a comment.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Actor Matthew Modine on Monday questioned why "BORN TO KILL" was removed from the movie poster for Stanley Kubrick's war film Metal Jacket on Amazon.
modine, movie, metal jacket, born to kill
121
2024-24-19
Wednesday, 19 June 2024 08:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved