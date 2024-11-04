WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mlk jr. | deepfake | ai | election | donald trump

MLK Jr's Daughter Demands Removal of Deepfake Video of Her Dad

Monday, 04 November 2024 11:01 PM EST

The daughter of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is demanding that a pro-Trump social media account remove an AI-generated video featuring her father's image and voice. The "deepfake" depicts MLK Jr. speaking in favor of former President Donald Trump and criticizing Democrats, saying they have failed Black Americans.

The ad, posted on the X account of @MAGAResource, begins, "We've been told again and again that we cannot vote for the man that did more for the Black community than any other president. If a Black man dares speak out in support of Donald Trump, a Democrat is always there to call that man an Uncle Tom, a house negro or even worse."

X users added context, noting that the video is a deepfake.

The account that posted the video is not affiliated with Trump's campaign, but it highlights growing concerns around the use of deepfake technology in politics. Both Democrats and Republicans have been targeted by AI-manipulated videos this election cycle.

Bernice King called the video "vile" and "irresponsible," and said it's "not at all reflective of what my father would say. And you gave no thought to our family."

Members of the King family are strong supporters of Democrats, with some first endorsing President Joe Biden and then Vice President Kamala Harris. They have frequently criticized Trump, particularly his comments invoking the civil rights leader's name.

