87 Percent Have a Favorable Opinion of MLK

September 6, 2024: Eighty-seven percent (87%) of voters have either a very favorable (58%) or somewhat favorable (29%) opinion of Martin Luther King, Jr. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 9% of voters have either a somewhat unfavorable (5%) or very unfavorable (4%) opinion.

The survey also found that 85% of voters believe that Martin Luther King, Jr. supported America’s founding ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance. Eighty-six percent (86%) say that Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech was a great vision of what it would mean for America to truly live out its founding ideals.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 26-27, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of Martin Luther King, Jr.

58%-Very favorable

29%-Somewhat favorable

5%-Somewhat unfavorable

4%-Very unfavorable

4%-Not sure

Did Martin Luther King, Jr. support America’s founding ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance?

85%-Yes

5%-No

9%-Not sure

Was Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech a great vision of what it would mean for America to truly live out its founding ideals?

86%-Yes

5%-No

9%-Not sure