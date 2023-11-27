Romney: I'll Vote For Anyone But Trump, Ramaswamy, Biden

To Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, every candidate except for former President Donald Trump, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and President Joe Biden is worthy of his vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Romney, 76, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who lost to Barack Obama, is not seeking reelection next year. His remarks about the 2024 presidential race came during an interview last month with CBS' Norah O'Donnell.

"I would be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans," Romney said. "Maybe not Vivek, but the others that are running would be acceptable to me, and I'd be happy to vote for them. I'd be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too. I mean, it would be an upgrade, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden.

"Look, I like President Biden. I find him a very charming, engaging person. There are some places I agree with him, but most places, I disagree with him. I think he's made all sorts of terrible mistakes, but I would like to see someone else run."

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor who is serving his first term in the Senate, was asked why Trump, the front-runner by a wide margin for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is so popular with Republicans.

"I don't begin to be able to understand how it is so many people can accept the dishonesties that have been spoken by Donald Trump," Romney said. "I don't know how it is people go along with that, but they do. And I think in some respects it's like, 'Well, there's our team and their team. We're going to cheer with whatever our team says and say that we believe it.'"

Romney, a moderate Republican, said if Trump wins in 2024 it will "devastating for our country and its character." He added he doesn't recognize his party anymore.

"I'm in a tiny, tiny slice of my party now," he said. "I mean, I don't, in many respects, have a home in the Republican Party today. The party is much more populist. The party has attracted all sorts of folks who used to be Democrats and independents. They've come into the Republican Party drawn by a message of populism, and in some respects, resentment, and anger.

"I'm still a Republican, because I want to bring us back to the kinds of values that have allowed us to succeed in the past, but we'll see where we go in the future."

Newsmax reached out to former President Donald Trump for comment.

