×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitt romney | utah | senate | donald trump | reelection | conservative
CORRESPONDENT

Romney's Successor Will Be Conservative

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 13 September 2023 02:16 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Mitt Romney's announcement Wednesday that he will not seek reelection to the Senate was not so surprising. Although the Utah Republican and 2012 Republican presidential nominee had been raising money, sources close to Romney had long told Newsmax that privately he anticipated a difficult renomination battle in both the state convention next year and the subsequent primary.

Now, it is a foregone conclusion that his successor in the Senate will be a conservative Republican who, unlike Romney, is a fan of former President Donald Trump.

Utah State Senate Majority Leader and stalwart conservative Brad Wilson has so far raised $5 million, while Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs has the endorsement of radio superstars Mark Levin and Charlie Kirk. Both Wilson and Staggs are Trump enthusiasts.

Utah's two-term Attorney General Sean Reyes has long been mentioned as a Senate candidate and is reportedly considering the race.

According to one veteran GOP operative in the Beehive State, "As the first Mormon nominated for president by a major party, Mitt used to be considered our 13th Apostle [a reference to the 12 Apostles who make up the governing board of the Mormon Church], but then he voted to impeach Trump. And Utah Republicans love Trump."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Mitt Romney's announcement Wednesday that he will not seek reelection to the Senate was not so surprising.
mitt romney, utah, senate, donald trump, reelection, conservative
221
2023-16-13
Wednesday, 13 September 2023 02:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved