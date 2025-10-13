Mitt Romney's Sister-in-Law Found Dead in Calif. Garage

A sister-in-law of former Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was found dead Friday night in a Valencia, California, parking garage.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office identified the body as Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, KNBC-TV in Los Angeles reported Monday. Law enforcement sources told the station that she either jumped or fell from a five-story parking structure and died at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

She had been married since 2016 to Romney's older brother, G. Scott Romney, 84. She was his second wife; his first, Ronna Romney, is the mother of five children, including Ronna McDaniel, the former Republican National Committee chair.

Authorities responded around 8:30 p.m. PDT on Friday after receiving reports of a body inside the garage in the 24500 block of Town Center Drive in the community north of Los Angeles, KNBC reported. The structure is near the Hyatt Regency hotel.

Mitt Romney was governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, losing to Barack Obama. He served one term as a U.S. senator from Utah (2019-2025).

The New York Post reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the medical examiner's office for more information, as well as to Mitt Romney.