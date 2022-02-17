McConnell: Release of BLM Shooting Suspect 'Jaw-Dropping'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday condemned the release of a Black Lives Matter activist suspected of shooting at a local politician in Louisville, Kentucky.

Quintez Brown, accused of trying to murder mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, was released on bail from the county jail Wednesday night, the Courier Journal reported.

Black Lives Matter organizer Chanelle Helm confirmed to the Courier Journal that Brown's bail was posted by Louisville Community Bail Fund, a local group that raises money to free defendants in criminal cases.

Helm also confirmed that Brown is a part of the Black Lives Matter–Louisville community.

"On Monday, in my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, we were stunned by what appears to have been an assassination attempt against a Jewish mayoral candidate by a prominent far-left activist who'd previously called for defunding our police department," McConnell said while on the Senate floor Thursday.

"But guess what: He's already been let out of jail ... less than 48 hours after this activist tried to literally murder a politician, the radical left bailed their comrade out of jail. This is just jaw-dropping. The innocent people of Louisville deserve better."

Brown's attorney, Rob Eggert, told the Courier Journal that his client was "severely mentally ill and needs treatment, not prison."

McConnell argued that mainstream media coverage about the incident would be different if the individuals' roles had been reversed.

"Now, I'm confident that if an activist claiming to be conservative tried to assassinate a politician, whatever his mental state, the media would open a 24-7 'national conversation' about rhetoric on the right," McConnell said. "Somehow, I doubt attempted murder by a BLM activist will get that treatment."

Brown, a 21-year-old Metro Council candidate, was charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly attempting to shoot Greenberg.

No one was injured, despite the bullets being fired at close range, the Courier Journal reported.

McConnell used his floor appearance opportunity to remind people that he held up confirmation for President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. attorney in Minnesota until Andrew Luger pledged, in writing, to "keep political favoritism out of his prosecutions."

"The American people need public servants to crack down on crime and defend their safety," McConnell said. "Crack down on crime and defend their safety. Less pandering to woke mobs, more protecting innocent families."