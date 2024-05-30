Billionaire Miriam Adelson Plans Super PAC for Trump

Casino magnate and Republican megadonor Miriam Adelson is planning to bankroll a super PAC to help former President Donald Trump defeat President Joe Biden.

Adelson will provide funding for Preserve America, a pro-Trump super PAC originally launched in 2020, Politico reported. The group is being relaunched to boost Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Politico said.

It's unknown how much Adelson, the billionaire widow of Sheldon Adelson, will donate, though sources told Politico she plans to spend more than the $90 million the couple gave four years ago. Their funds accounted for 85% of what Preserve America raised in 2020, Politico reported. Sheldon Adelson died in 2021.

Miriam Adelson, executive of Las Vegas Sands and majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has a net worth of $33.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Her money will help Trump close a fundraising gap with Biden. Biden's campaign had $84 million cash on hand compared to Trump's $49 million, according to campaign finance reports filed in April.

Trump and Adelson have met and spoken on the phone in recent months, Politico reported. Adelson was previously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump in 2018. Adelson sat out the 2024 Republican primary.

Dave Carney, an adviser to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, will lead Preserve America, Politico reported. Chris LaCivita, who oversaw Preserve America in 2020, now serves as Trump co-campaign manager.

"Joe Biden is ruining our country with high prices, open borders, and weakness abroad. We're going to do everything we can to stop him and return President Trump to the White House to put America first once again," Carney said in a statement.

Other Trump Super PACs include MAGA Inc., run by Taylor Budowich, a former Trump spokesperson, and Right for America, funded by former Marvel Entertainment executive Ike Perlmutter.