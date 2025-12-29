Royce White to Newsmax: Minnesota Fraud 'Embarrassing'

Royce White, former NBA player and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Minnesota, told Newsmax on Monday that the expanding fraud scandal tied to the state's Somali community reflects years of political failure and deliberate policy choices by state and national Democrats.

On "Finnerty," White reacted to reports of billions of dollars allegedly lost to fraud connected to government-funded programs in Minnesota, saying the scale of the problem could not have gone unnoticed by officials.

"When billions of dollars go missing, that's government policy," White told guest host Bob Brooks.

"That's what we call in this case foreign policy ending up in the hands of al-Shabaab. Embarrassing, disgusting."

Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based terrorist affiliate of al-Qaida that allegedly received millions of dollars in stolen Minnesota welfare funds diverted by members of the state's Somali community.

White's comments came as federal authorities, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed they are conducting expanded investigations across Minnesota into multiple fraud schemes. Several cases involving misuse of federal and state funds have resulted in arrests, with officials signaling that more could follow.

Asked what message he would send to Minnesotans as the investigations continue, White urged voters to break with long-standing partisan habits.

"I would hope that some Democrats have enough sacred honor left to say this is way too far," White said, calling on voters to choose "the policies and the people and not the party" in upcoming elections, including his 2026 Senate race.

White said the scandal has left Minnesota nationally embarrassed.

"The state of Minnesota right now is kind of like the laughingstock of the country," he said. "It's so ridiculous, it's not a laughing matter."

He said he has long warned about corruption in the state, referring to Minnesota as "the belly of the beast" on his podcast and show on Real America's Voice.

"Now I think the whole country is seeing just how bad things are in Minnesota," White said, adding that he welcomed independent journalist Nick Shirley's recent reporting, which helped draw national attention to alleged fraud involving childcare and other programs.

"I appreciate Nick Shirley doing the work that a citizen should do and going right to the front door of corruption," White said.

White accused top Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, of failing to stop the abuse of taxpayer funds and argued the scandal reflects broader political incentives.

"It's a part of a much broader DEI quid pro quo for votes," White said.

"We're going to pander to certain demographics. ... No better way than to give them a little taste of the action — $9 billion of a taste of the action. It's ungodly."

He also criticized the Democratic Party's national leadership, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, arguing that the issue raises questions about political vetting and accountability given that Walz was her pick for vice president last year.

Looking ahead, White said Minnesota's future depends on a shift in priorities.

"America first, America first, America first," he said, arguing that immigration and refugee policies must be reconsidered.

White rejected accusations from MS NOW and other outlets that raising concerns about the scandal amounts to racism.

"If calling out the fraud makes you a racist, then sign me up," he said.

"It's not racism. ... It's Somali fraud, and we're going to be calling it Somali fraud."

