Minnesota AG Sues COVID Testing Lab, Alleges Fraudulent Practices

The office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced in a press release on Wednesday that it was suing the Center for Covid Control and its primary lab, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, over concerns of fraudulent and deceptive practices, The Hill reported.

The lawsuit charges the company on four counts, including violating the Prevention of Consumer Fraud Act. It cites a failure to ''deliver test results'' or delivering them with ''falsified or inaccurate'' information.

The office asserted that ''former employees recounted finding samples in bags that were well over 48 hours old, being instructed by management to falsify dates of receipt, and being instructed to lie to consumers about their tests being inconclusive or negative when, in fact, the sample had not been tested.''

In a statement connected to the press release, Ellison, a Democrat, said that he would continue to ''fight for Minnesotans' security and help them live with dignity, safety, and respect.''

''When Minnesotans and people from around the country tested with these companies to keep themselves and their families safe, they trusted they would get correct results on time,'' he said.

''I'm holding these companies accountable that sent back false or inaccurate results, when they sent them back at all, for deceiving Minnesotans and undermining the public's trust in testing,'' he continued. ''I want every Minnesotan to know that I will use every tool at my disposal to keep them safe and hold accountable companies that undermine their safety.''

Minnesota is not the first government agency to scrutinize the Center for Covid Control. The business is under investigation by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Oregon Department of Justice, according to USA Today.