Milley Speaks With Russian Counterpart Amid Claims of Ukraine War Escalation

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov on Monday discussed "several security-related issues of concern" following reports Moscow is preparing ground for further escalation in the Ukraine war, reports The Hill.

Additional details about the conversation were not provided, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday told western counterparts that the war was headed for an "uncontrolled escalation," amid evidence Russian President Vladimir Putin was weighing how to respond to a defeat around the city of Kherson.

Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly hinted at the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Moscow, though, is pushing claims that Kyiv may be preparing to use a dirty bomb as a "false-flag operation" to blame Russia.

In phone calls with his British, French and Turkish counterparts, Shoigu discussed the "rapid deteriorating situation" and also spoke by phone with U.S. Defense secretary Lloyd Austin for the second time in three days.

The Pentagon said Austin told Shoigu he "rejected any pretext for Russian escalation."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an overnight address, said the Russian claim was a sign that Putin was planning such an attack itself and blaming Ukraine.

"If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this," Zelenskyy said. "So, when today the Russian minister of defence organises a phone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called 'dirty' nuclear bomb, everyone understands everything well. Understands who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war."