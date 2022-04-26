Senate Report Details Military Housing Company Mistreatment of Service Members

There has been "ongoing mistreatment" of American service members and their families by Balfour Beatty Communities, one of the largest military housing companies in the United States, according to a bipartisan investigation released by a Senate panel on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Balfour has put the health and safety of military families at risk even after it pleaded guilty this past December to committing fraud against the United States from 2013 to 2019 by submitting false reports to receive performance bonuses.

Balfour was ordered to pay more than $65 million, according to The Hill. But the Senate report released on Tuesday noted that the housing company continued much of the same misconduct after 2019, even when it knew it was under investigation by the Department of Justice.

The report, from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations under the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is backed by thousands of documents and almost two dozen interviews, which detail numerous examples of "disregard of safety concerns and environmental hazards that put military families at risk," CNN reported.

Balfour currently serves some 150,000 residents in 43,000 on-base homes at dozens of military bases in 26 states, according to the report.

The probe revealed homes were in disrepair when military families moved in and requests for repairs, including those for families with children with preexisting health conditions, were ignored. This alleged indifference and negligence by Balfour caused families to live in unsafe conditions, according to the report.

Balfour executives are expected on Tuesday to answer questions about the report during a Senate hearing that will also include testimony from military families affected by the company's alleged negligence.

Subcommittee officials stressed that the report and the hearing on Tuesday are only the first steps, and that the panel will be pressing the issue in the future as well, The Hill reported.