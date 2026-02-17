Israeli Minister Urges IOC Action on Swiss 'Genocide' Comment

Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar urged the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday to censure Switzerland's Broadcasting Corporation after one of its commentators accused an Israeli athlete of supporting "genocide."

"It is unacceptable that broadcasting unions around the world disgrace Israeli athletes and portray them as supporters of genocide and call for their disqualification," Zohar said in a Hebrew-language statement.

"I stand with Israeli athlete Adam Edelman and call on the International Olympic Committee to condemn the remarks of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation and keep the Winter Olympics free of politics," he added.

Commentator Stefan Renna was covering Edelman's participation on Monday in the men's bobsleigh event at the Milan Cortina Games for the Swiss RTS broadcaster when he accused the athlete of posting "several messages on social networks in support of genocide in Gaza."

During the two-minute-long segment, Renna went on to say: "Edelman, who described the Israeli military intervention as, and I quote: ‘The most morally just war in history.'

"He also mocked a free Palestine inscription on a wall in Lillehammer on the sidelines of a World Cup stage, and asked his followers to send strength to [Ward] Fawarseh when this member of the Israeli team, present here in Cortina, was engaged in an Israeli army operation."

Despite Edelman's run coming to an end, Renna continued: "This raises the question of his presence in Cortina during these games, as the IOC has said that athletes who, and I quote: ‘Actively supported the war by participating in pro-war events, being military engaged or via their activities on their social networks were not eligible to participate."

Edelman, a Boston-born dual U.S. citizen who moved to Israel 10 years ago, replied on X, praising his team for working "towards an incredible goal and crushing it," adding "because that's what Israelis do."

"I am aware of the diatribe the commentator directed towards the Israeli Bobsled Team on the Swiss Olympics broadcast today. I can't help but notice the contrast: Shul Runnings is a team of 6 proud Israelis who've made it to the Olympic stage. No coach with us. No big program. Just a dream, grit, and unyielding pride in who we represent," he tweeted.

"I don't think it's possible to witness that and give any credence to the commentary," Edelman concluded, adding: "We look forward to our final 2man run and then crushing the 4man event, our specialty."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also condemned the "Jew-hating Swiss ‘sportscaster' [who] spewed bigotry & bile," calling the remarks made during the live broadcast "beyond disgusting."

Earlier this month, while training for the Olympics at an undisclosed location in Europe, the Israeli bobsled team's apartment was robbed, with thousands of dollars worth of property and passports stolen.

"Such a gross violation—suitcases, shoes, equipment, passports stolen, and the boys headed right back to training today," Edelman tweeted at the time. "I really believe this team exemplifies the Israeli spirit."