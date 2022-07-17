Rep. Waltz: China 'Buying Up America' While US 'Drunk' on Chinese Dollars

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., on Sunday warned that China is “buying up America.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Waltz said amid the crisis, the Biden administration is “totally asleep at the switch.”

“The Chinese are buying up America. They are buying up huge tracts of land which — oh, by the way, happen to be key farming tracts — but also near our military bases,” he said.

“They're buying up our food supply, chicken, pork, other producers, and they're buying up our technology if they can't steal it,” he continued. “They come in and they buy it. And what are they doing with all of it? They're creating dependencies on them, and they're handing the technology over to their military.”

Waltz noted that while Democrats “want to talk about defund police, I've been saying let's defund dictatorships. Let's defund the Chinese Communist Party.”

Instead, Waltz lamented “we have Wall Street, our politicians, academia, the sports industry, Hollywood, you name it, that are absolutely drunk on Chinese dollars.”

“The Chinese communists know it, [China President] Xi [Jinping] knows it, and they're looking to win the economic war way before there's any type of military conflict,” Waltz said. “And we've got to wake up as a country, and this administration is totally asleep at the switch.”

Waltz gave President Joe Biden “mixed” marks on his recent Mideast trip.

“I’m glad he went to stand with our greatest ally in Israel —the Squad and other progressives call an apartheid state,” he said. “So at least he took a stand with progressives there.”

“But I was disappointed, he reverts right back to this giveaway of billions of dollars to the Iranian regime, you know, in the hopes that they won't pursue a nuclear weapon,” he continued.

“We have to maintain that relationship [with Saudi Arabia]. … the Russians and Chinese are absolutely happy to fill void,” he noted. “What I thought was kind of pathetic was the president left with no announcement on oil. …the president would have done a lot better to visit Texas, visit Oklahoma, let's talk about domestic production.”