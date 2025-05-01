Trump: Nominating Waltz to Be UN Ambassador; Rubio Gets Added Role as NSA

President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account that he's nominating Mike Waltz to be US Ambassador to the United Nations and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also take on duties as national security advisor.

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress, and as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interest first. I know he will do the same in his new role," Trump wrote.

Rubio is now, simultaneously, secretary of state, interim national security adviser, acting administrator of USAID and acting archivist of the United States.

Earlier Thursday, a White House source confirmed to Newsmax that Waltz was expected to depart as national security adviser "shortly."

Longtime political reporter Mark Halperin first reported that Waltz and deputy Alex Wong as well as other members of the NSC will be terminated over "general unhappiness" within the national security establishment over how the NSC is being run. The White House, State Department, and Treasury Department have all been displeased with Waltz's leadership, according to Halperin.

Halperin broke the news during Thursday's episode of the "The Morning Meeting" podcast he does with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine on 2WAY.tv.

Since Halperin's report, CBS News and Politico were among the outlets reporting the impending ouster. CNN reported that Waltz was informed earlier this week that his time as NSA had come to an end.

Halperin reported that the ouster would have nothing to do with the Signal snafu, saying that Waltz was, ironically, saved by the flap, which started when he inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic magazine, to a March 11 group text using the Signal encrypted messaging service where top officials were discussing plans to attack the Houthis in Yemen.

That is, there was unhappiness with the job Waltz was doing prior to the Signal snafu that roiled the administration for weeks, Halperin reported.

"There's lots of levels of unhappiness and it's less about Signalgate than it is about ... a general belief that it's not being run efficiently, in an organized way. It may happen as early as today; it may not happen ever, because it's Donald Trump. But the plan for it is to happen soon, maybe this weekend," Halperin said.

When Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, "We are not going to respond to reporting from anonymous sources."

In past reports on Waltz, Leavitt had shared Trump's confidence in Waltz, which she did not do in her statement to Newsmax on Thursday.

This story has been updated.