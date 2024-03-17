×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike turner | tiktok | china | bytedance

Mike Turner: TikTok Is Security Threat With China in Charge

By    |   Sunday, 17 March 2024 10:27 AM EDT

As an adversary of the United States, China must not be allowed to maintain control over TikTok through its parent company, ByteDance, as that poses a national security threat, Rep. Mike Turner said Sunday. 

"China, as a country, is not like us," the Ohio Republican said on ABC News' "This Week." "It's an authoritarian regime that has self-identified as an adversary to the United States. It has banned Twitter. It has banned Facebook. It has banned YouTube in China. It understands the power of social media and social media apps."

China is also seeking several illegal ways to obtain Americans' data "as part of its perpetration of this greater surveillance society that it uses to control its own population," Turner said.

"When President Xi [Jinping] stood next to President [Vladimir] Putin in Russia, he openly stated to the world what his intentions were," he added. "He said that we, the two of them, are going to bring about change that hasn't happened in 100 years."

That change, said Turner, is the "battle between authoritarianism and democracy, and that's what we're seeing ... its economic, its propaganda, and certainly its military buildup that is part of its self-declaration as an adversary of the United States."

Last week, the House passed a bill requiring that TikTok and other social media sites operate under parent companies that are not tied to adversarial governments. TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is said to be closely tied to the Chinese Communist Party. 

"There are great concerns about individual privacy and issues of data between TikTok and the Communist Chinese Party, but what you have even more importantly here is that this is a propaganda tool," Turner said. "These algorithms, and this influencing through social apps being in the hands of a self-declared adversary of the United States, one that has banned Twitter, banned Facebook, and banned YouTube, and they understand the use of these tools to be able to manipulate a society. That's one of the greatest concerns that we have."

Meanwhile, TikTok supports an estimated quarter-million jobs in the United States, but Turner said he does not think those people will lose their livelihood if the app is banned. 

"They have obviously undertaken a livelihood which is communicating to people," he said. "This is not a ban on TikTok, as you know. This is a piece of legislation that requires that the Chinese ownership of TikTok be divested, so that we would sever that relationship between Chinese ownership, the Chinese government, and the Chinese Communist Party that is of such troubling concern."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As an adversary of the United States, China must not be allowed to maintain control over TikTok through its parent company, ByteDance, as that poses a national security threat, Rep. Mike Turner said Sunday.
mike turner, tiktok, china, bytedance
426
2024-27-17
Sunday, 17 March 2024 10:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved