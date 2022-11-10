Pompeo Criticizes Conservatives for 'Just Railing on Social Media'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday criticized conservatives who "just rail on social media" instead of delivering for their causes.

"Conservatives are elected when we deliver. Not when we just rail on social media," Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo's statement comes after an Election Day when Republicans seemingly underperformed expectations.

"That's how we can win. We fight for families and a strong America," Pompeo's statement continued.

Pompeo did not name anyone in his tweet, but it seemingly referred to former President Donald Trump, who released a statement of his own beforehand criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him an "average" Republican who is "playing games."

DeSantis is seen widely as the leading challenger to Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination should they both decide to run. DeSantis won reelection as Florida's governor on Tuesday in a landslide.