Senior Adviser: Trump Still Set to Reveal 2024 Plans Tuesday

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 10 November 2022 04:23 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump remains on schedule to announce Tuesday whether he will seek the presidency in 2024 despite lackluster results for Republicans in the midterm elections.

NBC News' Marc Caputo tweeted Thursday: "A senior Trump adviser just confirmed Tues announcement," adding the adviser said "the media, the corporate elites, and political establishment has all moved in unison against Donald Trump at their own peril. It's like they want to recreate 2015-2016. Let them. We are doing it again. Buckle up."

On the campaign trail before the midterms, Trump teased audiences about his intentions to run in 2024. There was speculation he was going to reveal his decision on Nov. 7 at an Ohio rally for Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who defeated Democrat Tim Ryan, but Trump told Newsmax last week he did not want to take the spotlight away from Republican efforts in the midterms.

"I just felt maybe it was better off doing it where it's by itself a little bit, and it's just a few days — actually one week, exactly one week later from Election Day," he said. "We're going to make a ... statement that people are going to be very happy about."

But Republicans did not get the red wave they were expecting, and Trump's standing with the party was affected, especially after the resounding success of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was reelected in a landslide.

The Washington Post reported some Trump allies were pushing him to delay his announcement. But Trump is staying the course.

"We had tremendous success," Trump told Fox News Digital about Election Day. "Why would anything change?"

