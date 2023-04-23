Comer: Biden Family Payments Influenced Decisions

It will be "impossible" for the Department of Justice to "cherry pick" Hunter Biden out alone for an indictment without doing anything about at least eight other members of President Joe Biden's family. Plus, the money they got influenced "six specific decisions" Biden made either while vice president or president, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Sunday.

"They were doing the same thing and receiving the same types of payment from our adversaries around the world that Hunter Biden was doing," the Kentucky Republican told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo while discussing suspicious activity reports sent by banks to the Treasury Department.

Comer wouldn't say what six decisions Biden has made were allegedly involved.

"Those six decisions are going to be involved in more investigations," he said, adding that there will be a press conference to reveal them. "I think some of them the American people know about. Some of them have been out there for a long time."

He added that he is "confident" that people who were wiring money to end up with the Bidens were expecting a return on their investments.

"There isn't a single one of those family members that have the ability to do anything to influence foreign policy other than the big guy, Joe Biden," said Comer.

The congressman said the discovery that more Biden family members were being implicated came after a long battle to access Treasury reports, and as a result, "we have nine and counting Biden family members who are zinged by at least one bank for receiving suspicious wires from our adversaries around the world."

The money was sent to LLCs that the family members created, Comer said.

"We went in thinking there were around a dozen LLCs," but it turned out there were many more LLCs than had been thought, and that many more countries were involved in payments, he said.

"China was probably the most reputable country that the Biden family was dealing with, and the question remains, what were these family members doing to receive this money?" said Comer. "There's no rhyme or reason for some of these Biden family members to receive any type of payment from our adversaries around the world, much less the number that we've uncovered, and we're still digging through these violations."

The number of family members could even climb higher than nine as more of the documents are examined, Comer said.

"I believe that number will be at least 12," he said. "This was the Biden family influence-peddling scheme."

Comer said he also hasn't found a "legitimate business" being run by any of the Bidens.

"I've found legitimate businesses that were paying the LLCs that were then turning around and laundering the money back to the Bidens, but I haven't found any legitimate business dealings on the Biden end," he said. "It looks like if there was a legitimate business dealing in any of these LLCs, it was influence peddling."

Further, none of the Bidens were registered as being foreign agents, Comer said.

"Either way, this is bad," said Comer. "There are more laws that appear to me that have been broken than just tax evasion, and there are a lot more Bidens involved than just the president's son and brother."

There is also no reason why Hunter Biden should not have been indicted years ago, said Comer, but still, he wonders what can be done with so many family members of a president.

"There's not going to be anybody left for a Christmas picture if the DOJ did their job and went in there and indicted everyone that has any type of fingerprints involved in this influence-peddling scheme," said Comer. "I mean, it's the entire family."