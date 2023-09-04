Poll: Trump Favorability Far Outstrips GOP Rivals; Pence, Christie Rank Worst

A new poll this weekend showed that former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had the worst favorability of all the candidates in the 2024 Republican primary field.

Meanwhile, in a finding echoed by most other recent polls, Trump led the field by far.

The Wall Street Journal survey conducted by Fabrizio, Lee, & Associates and GBAO found that 63% of Republican primary voters view Pence unfavorably, with 36% seeing him "very unfavorably."

Meanwhile, only 30% hold positive, for a net favorability rating of minus 33 percentage points.

Christie is doing even worse among primary voters. He brandished a negative 55-point favorability, with 73% disapproving of him and 18% viewing his record positively.

Former President Donald Trump, however, led by a large margin in the field. Trump had a 52-point favorability rating – a whopping three in four GOP voters viewing him in a positive light. Only 20% did not.

This, even in the wake of a series of indictments against the former president and some of his associates. Though Trump has been accused of trying to subvert the 2020 election results and playing a key role in the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2021, among other things, he continues to dominate the primary season as it gears up.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also had a strong favorability among primary voters, at plus 46 points. Overall, 70% of primary voters like him and 24% had a negative view. The result is likely to be welcome among players in the DeSantis campaign; in recent weeks, media reports have sought to paint his bid as a flailing one, losing ground as Trump surges.

The poll of 1,500 registered voters, including 600 GOP primary voters, was conducted from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. It has a plus or minus 2.5-point margin of sampling error.