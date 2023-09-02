×
Tags: mike pence | 2024 | race | campaign trail

Pence to Newsmax: I'm the Most Experienced, Conservative for '24

By    |   Saturday, 02 September 2023 12:52 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence touted his experience on Newsmax as the most "experienced" and "conservative" Republican presidential candidate.

"I was privileged to be on that debate stage," Pence told "America Right Now" host Tom Basile. "I'd love to have the chance to draw the contrast, not only with the policies of the Biden administration, but also to lay out how I believe — by virtue of the fact that I've been a vice president, I've been a governor here in Indiana, I've been a leading House conservative for 12 years. I think in all humility I am the most experienced, the most tested, the most proven conservative in this field. And I think that's exactly what it's going to take not just to beat Joe Biden, but to turn this country around."

As part of his campaign trail run, according to The New York Times, Pence will attend a Baptist church event in New Hampshire on Monday for a "smoke-off," which is a picnic and barbecue.

Nick Koutsobinas

