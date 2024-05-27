GOP Sen. Lee: 'Literally Everyone Except Biden' Saw Gaza Pier Trouble

Critics are reminding President Joe Biden and his administration that the warnings of the Gaza humanitarian pier should have been heeded, because they were so plain to see.

Congressional Republicans, military experts, and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump warned:

Hamas terrorists would merely steal the aid delivered to Gaza through the Mediterranean Sea.

Working around the ally of Israel to deliver aid to the Hamas-terrorist run Gaza Strip for the enemy to steal is bad foreign policy.

It puts American troops in the line of fire of hostiles, including Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists in the region.

It breaks a stated Biden vow, including in the same State of the Union address that unveiled the plan for the humanitarian aid pier, to not put American boots on the ground in the region, because they would be needed to construct and maintain it.

It would cost taxpayers $320 million to do something Israel is already facilitating from its border crossings under the control and security of the Israeli Defense Forces.

All five warnings have been exposed in the past week.

"Who could have imagined that building a pier off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid would end this way?" Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted Sunday on X, sharing reports about the Biden administration's problems with the humanitarian pier plan presented at his State of the Union address earlier this year.

"Oh wait, literally everyone. Except Biden."

Lee's post was in response to a reporter's chronicling the breaking away of the pier under rough seas.

"Update on the Biden admin's Gaza pier to nowhere: Parts of it have broken free and washed up in Israel," Noah Pollack wrote Sunday on X. "And virtually all of the aid that was delivered was stolen by Hamas.

"A $320M fleecing of the US taxpayer. There should be hearings."

Even the Pentagon admitted to the issues.

Also this weekend, it has been reported three American service members were injured — one critically, at the pier.

Republicans and military experts noted it is impossible for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a Gaza pier without American troops there. Also, experts long noted on Newsmax, the American boots on the ground there could ultimately be targets of terrorists.

"It's a $320 million of headaches," retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Monday's "Wake Up America" on Newsmax.

Holt has detailed knowledge of American's military and NATO aid operations having served as the logistics director of the Joint Logistics Over the Shore while in Stuttgart, Germany, he said.

"There's marginal value in the amount of humanitarian aid," Holt said. "What this is, is the ability for us to deliver aid without the Israelis helping us.

"That's not the right answer. The right answer is we work together with our allied partners. We work out how they're going to segregate the civilians from the enemy, and then we come together and we protect our forces, and we deliver the aid that we've known how to do for absolutely decades.

"So this notion that this is the only way to get aid in — or you throw a few meals out of an airplane — it's just absolutely ridiculous. And it doesn't do anything more than create some B roll for some future mainstream media event."